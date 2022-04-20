Gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have bombed Anaku Divisional Police Headquarters in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is the fifth attack to be recorded in the state within one week and comes two days after five wedding guests were abducted in Akpo Community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state while they were returning from a traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the Anambra State Commissioner for Special Duties, Sly Ezeokenwa.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the latest attack on Anaku police facility, Wednesday afternoon.

He said the gunmen attacked the facility with a locally made explosive, but they were repelled by police officers on duty.

Mr Ikenga said no life was lost in the incident and that the police facility was secured.

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them flee the scene. The miscreants, in a bid to escape, threw bon fires inside the station and it affected three police operational vehicles,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said police officers in the state are prepared to confront the gunmen and protect their facilities.

The police spokesperson said operatives have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy and track down the fleeing suspects.