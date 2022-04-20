BREAKING: APC adopts indirect primary, rules out consensus candidacy

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has opted to choose its presidential candidate for 2023 through an indirect primary election.

The party reached the decision at its 11th National Executive Committee meeting holding at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party also transmitted their powers to the National Working Committee of the APC to make decisions for a period of 90 days.

Among those who will be contesting the APC Presidential primary are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Others in the APC who are rumoured to be nursing Presidential ambitions include Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi;