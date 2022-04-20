Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has assured that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will carry out a holistic investigation into the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred on Tuesday at NAF Base, Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet.

The statement said the CAS gave the assurance when he visited Kaduna on Wednesday to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the two pilots, Flight Lieutenant, Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant, Elijah Haruna Karatu, who lost their lives in the crash.

It added that Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

It further explained that the CAS assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures would be emplaced to avert similar occurrences in the future.

According to it, CAS also reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security forces to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity,” Amao said. “Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public. Thank you.”