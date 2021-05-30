OBINNA EZUGWU

The Imo State police command has confirmed the killing of a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Ahmed Gulak by bandits in Owerri, Imo State capital on Sunday.

A statement from SP Bala Elkana, Imo Police Public Relations Officer on behalf of the state commissioner of police, said armed bandits intercepted a vehicle conveying him to the airport and open fire on him.

The police command regretted that Gulak failed to notify it about his movement, which according to it, was a mistake given the volatile security situation in the area.

“On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight,” the statement said.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular. He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.”