Activist, politician and acclaimed whistle-blower, Ebubeagu Ekenulo, has alleged that Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was killed by hired assassins for political reasons not far from the outcome of the ruling party’s governorship primaries in Imo State in 2019.

Gulak who presided over the controversial APC governorship primary election in Imo in 2019, was murdered on Sunday morning in Owerri while trying to catch a flight at Sam Mbakwe Airport.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, Gulak did not inform the security agents of his movement despite knowing the worsening security issues in the country.

Reacting to his killing, Ekenulo alleged that those who felt cheated in the said primary election were behind it; those he identified as a faction of the APC in the state.

“Without mincing words Ahmed Gulak was assassinated by hired assassins for political reasons not far from the outcome of 2019 APC Governorship primaries,” he said.

“We strongly suspect that elements of the opposition within the memberships and factions of Imo APC who lost out at the 2019 Imo APC gubernatorial primaries are responsible for the gruesome killing of Ahmed Gulak.

“We call upon the IGP and Imo CP not to look far away from the quarters of those APC aspirants and their killer squad who contested the 2019 Imo Governorship primaries with Gov Uzodimma and lost out.”

Ekenulo who a political associate of Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, called on security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel Gulak’s killers.

“We urge the Police to run through the public statements of some of these opposition head eggs within and outside APC wherein they tacitly or otherwise insinuated that they will make the government of Gov Uzodimma ungovernable,” he said.

“We make bold to blame Gov hope Uzodinma for lodging his bosom friend and Political ally Ahmed Gulak at Protea hotel without providing him with Police security to oversee his personal safety while in Imo state as a VIP guest of His Excellency and Imo state government.

“We question why Ahmed Gulak was not quartered at the Presidential lodge with high level of privacy and better security architecture.

“We call upon His Excellency Gov Uzodimma to ensure that the perpetrators and sponsors of this gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak don’t go Scot free. They must be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

“There is nothing like unknown gunmen in this case and or for any one to want to link this gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak by bitter politicians to IPOB/ESN.

“It is high time we separate none violent agitations for self determination or biafra republic from political opposition, politically motivated assassinations, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and all other forms of violent criminalities ravaging our once peaceful state.

“We shouldn’t submit to criminals under any disguise.”