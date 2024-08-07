Guinness Nigeria records N73.68bn loss before tax, grows revenue by 31%

On account of currency devaluation and other economic challenges, Guinness Nigeria Plc recorded N73bn loss before tax for the financial year ended June 30, 2024.

This is even as the company announced 31 per cent revenue growth for the period , up from the corresponding period in 2023.

The brewer in a statement said the strong revenue performance was even more pronounced in the second half of the year, with revenue growth accelerating to 41 per cent, up from 20 per cent in the first half.

It stated that the achievement was notable given the challenging macroeconomic environment, characterised by declining consumer disposable income due to all-time high inflation, currency devaluation, fuel subsidy removal, and food insecurity.

It added that the revenue growth was driven by an optimised category mix, innovative offerings, and targeted price increases to offset rising costs.

The company noted that non-alcoholic malt, ready-to-serve beverages, and International Premium categories demonstrated resilience, recording notable growth compared to the previous year. The company also intensified its trade and consumer engagement efforts through digital platforms, activations, and captivating brand visibility.

It said despite these accomplishments, the company faced an increased cost of sales, which rose by 37 per cent due to inflation-driven hikes in raw material prices, unprecedented utility cost increases, and currency devaluation. Nonetheless, operating profit rose by nine per cent propelled by strong revenue performance and intensified productivity gains across the organisation.

The Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria, Adebayo Alli, expressed confidence in the company’s trajectory, saying, “We are extremely proud of our team’s ability to deliver such strong financial performance amidst significant macroeconomic headwinds. Our strategic focus on category mix optimisation, innovative product offerings, and targeted price adjustments has been key to navigating these challenges and driving growth.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to our mission of transforming Guinness Nigeria with a strong focus on winning differently as we move into FY25. We will continue to leverage digital innovation, deepen our consumer engagement, and invest in our people and brands to ensure sustained growth and value creation for our stakeholders.”

According to Alli, the continued currency devaluation posed significant challenges, with the spot rate moving from N759.03/$1 at the start of the year to N1,540/$1 at the end of the financial year.

He noted that this resulted in a substantial unrealised forex loss and a loss before tax of N73.68bn, adding that despite these challenges, the board remains confident in the company’s well-crafted strategy.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guinness Nigeria, Dr Omobola Johnson, asserted, “We remain committed to continuously evaluating our strategy against the evolving business landscape to ensure we deliver returns to our shareholders and create long-term value for all stakeholders. Our performance this year demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of our business in the face of economic challenges.”

