Guinness Nigeria Plc declares loss after tax of N5.23bn in 6 months

Guinness Nigeria Plc on Thursday published its Second Quarter report for the 6 months ended 31 December 2023.

The Company reported a turnover of N142.596 billion for the 6 months period, up by 20.38% from N118.452 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N5.23 billion was reported for the 6 months period as against N4.02 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at negative N2.39.

At the share price of N70.75, the P/E ratio of Guinness Nigeria Plc stands at -29.61x with earnings yield of -3.38%.

