Guinness Nigeria Plc declares loss after tax of N5.23bn in 6 months
Abia to set up a Standard Materials Testing Laboratory, remodels markets

Atiku raises concern over NNPC's 'curious' $3.3bn loan deal

Japaul Gold boosts profit after tax by 350.87% in 12 months

WFE: Popoola moves to revamp technology, attract listings, others

Peter Obi decries poor state of national assets, queries Tinubu's "private" trip abroad

Non-performing ministers to lose jobs– Bala Usman

Ignore those kicking against relocation of CBN units, depts to Lagos, Sanusi tells FG

PWC lists seven trends that will shape Nigeria's economy in 2024

NOVAmbl Asset Mgt Dollar Fixed Income Fund Named Best Performer of 2023

Published

6 hours ago

Guinness Nigeria Plc declares loss after tax of N5.23bn in 6 months

Guinness Nigeria Plc on Thursday published its Second Quarter report for the 6 months ended 31 December 2023.

The Company reported a turnover of N142.596 billion for the 6 months period, up by 20.38% from N118.452 billion reported the previous year.

Loss after tax of N5.23 billion was reported for the 6 months period as against N4.02 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at negative N2.39.

At the share price of N70.75, the P/E ratio of Guinness Nigeria Plc stands at -29.61x with earnings yield of -3.38%.

