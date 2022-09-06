GTCO settles for 30 kobo interim dividend to shareholders in Q2 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), on Monday declared an interim dividend of 30 kobo to its shareholders in its published Second Quarter report for the period ended 30, June 2022.

Gross Earnings of N239.29 was reported for the 6 months period, up by 15.09% from N207.91 billion reported the previous year.

The Holding Company reported a profit after tax of N77.557 billion in Q2 2022, down by 2.34% from N79.414 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of GTCO stands at N2.64, down by 2.34% from the EPS of N2.70 reported the previous year.

At the share price of N19.90. the P/E ratio of GTCO stands at 7.55x with earnings yield of 13.24%.