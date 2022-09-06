Nigerian Bourse closes lower, down by 0.11%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Market on Monday closed lower as The All Share Index was down by 0.11% to close at 49,991.41 points from the previous close of 50,045.83 points.

Investors’ wealth dropped by N30 billion as the Market Capitalisation declined by 0.11% to close at N26.964 trillion from the previous close of N26.994 trillion.

At the close of trade on Monday, an aggregate of 200.9 million units of shares were traded in 3,976 deals, valued at N1.45 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 12 equities emerged as gainers against 16 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CHAMS led other gainers with 7.69% growth, to close at N0.28 from the previous close of N0.26.

Flour Mills, Nigerian Breweries, PHARMADEKO also grew their share prices by 4.46%, 3.72%, and 2.63% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ABC Transport led other price decliners as it shed 9.68% of its share price to close at N0.28 from the previous close of N0.31

JAPAULGOLD, NGXGROUP and WAPCO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.09%, 4.55% and 4.20% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 90.9 million units of its share in 45 deals, valued at about N136 million.

Fidelity traded 11.6 million units of its shares in 210 deals, valued at about N97 million.

UBA traded about 10.6 million units of its shares in 162 deals, valued at N51.9 million.