Heirs Holdings has announced the appointments of Chiugo Ndubisi and Victor Osadolor to its board of directors.

Tony Elumelu, chairman, Heirs Holdings, while celebrating the newly appointed board of directors, said: “We are pleased to welcome such accomplished individuals to our Board. Both have a proven track record of delivering value and impact in the financial services space, and I am confident that they will bring much value as we execute the next phase of our growth.”

A statement from the Pan-African investment firm noted that Ndubisi joins the board of as an executive director, being a financial service professional with 25 years of experience in the banking sector.

The statement added that Victor Osadolor, a banking and finance expert, with 30 years of experience in capital markets, credit and financial risk, joins the HH board as a non-executive director.

Osadolor most recently chaired the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and served as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of the African Finance Corporation Lagos, Nigeria and CenPower Holdings Limited in Accra, Ghana.