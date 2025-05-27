Gov. Otti signs senior citizens law, 17 other bills into law

As part of activities marking the second anniversary of his administration, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Monday presided over an enlarged joint session of the State Executive Council and leadership of the State House of Assembly, during which he signed 18 executive bills into law.

The latest signing brings the total number of executive bills signed into law by Governor Otti since assuming office in 2023 to 30.

Among the newly signed laws are the Abia State Senior Citizens Law 2025, the Abia State Road Maintenance Agency (Repeal) Law 2025, the Abia State Estate Development Agency (Repeal) Law 2025, and the Abia State Orientation Agency (Amendment) Law 2025, among others.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at Government House, Umuahia, Governor Otti described the exercise as a critical component of his administration’s governance philosophy, which prioritizes performance-based leadership, accountability, and responsive public service.

“What we have gathered to do this afternoon represents another layer of our holistic government philosophy,” the governor said. “This session offers us a unique opportunity to reinforce our partnership with a shared vision of building a new Abia.”

He emphasized that the new laws were drawn from extensive community development surveys, the recommendations of the 2023 Transition Committee, and the policy directions captured in his administration’s manifesto.

Governor Otti commended the Abia State House of Assembly for its proactive support and commitment to advancing the administration’s agenda, stating that the collaboration between the executive and legislature has significantly reduced the cost and delays often associated with governance.

“Without legislative support, much of what we have achieved in such a short period could have cost a lot more. I have no doubt that the volume of legislation we’ve put in place will help sustain the progress we’ve made so far,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the policies and laws enacted under his leadership will continue to yield developmental benefits for urban and semi-urban communities across the state.

Presenting the bills for assent, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, described the new laws as impactful and people-oriented. He noted that several of the bills were amendments to outdated statutes, while others introduced entirely new frameworks aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

“These 18 bills, some of which amend existing laws, will have visible and positive effects on the lives of our people,” Emeruwa stated.

Other lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie Meregini, Majority Leader Uchenna Kalu Okoro, and Hon. Godwin Adiele (Ukwa West Constituency), praised Governor Otti’s leadership, describing it as visionary, pragmatic, and focused.

They pledged continued legislative support for the administration’s reforms and developmental agenda.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, noted that all 30 executive bills passed under Otti’s administration reflect a strong commitment to transparency, rule of law, and policy-driven governance.

“These laws form the structural backbone of the government’s transformation agenda and are consistent with Governor Otti’s manifesto,” Uwanna said.