Connect with us

Nation

FG destroys 22 illegal structures under Lagos bridge
Advertisement

Nation

2025 Children’s Day: “You Are Our Greatest Treasure,” Osun CoS Akinleye Hails Young Minds

Nation

Troops repel terrorist attack in Borno, neutralise dozens; two soldiers k!lled

Nation

Gov. Otti signs senior citizens law, 17 other bills into law

Nation

27 arrested after mob kills divisional police officer in Kano

Nation

IPOB sit-at-home protests linked to over 700 deaths in Nigeria’s Southeast — Report

Nation

JUST IN: Many allegedly kidnapped as kidnappers storm Abuja estate

Nation

Insecurity: Knotty issue President Tinubu has yet to tackle

Nation

Lagos taskforce raids black spots, arrests 277 suspects in statewide crackdown

Nation

Village head nabbed for harbouring bandits in Niger

Nation

FG destroys 22 illegal structures under Lagos bridge

Published

8 hours ago

on

FG destroys 22 illegal structures under Lagos bridge

 

The federal government, through the Ministry of Works, has demolished 22 illegal structures under Iddo Bridge in Lagos State, referencing safety concerns.

The action, which was taken on Monday , followed an order by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during an inspection of the bridge alongside structural engineers and officials of Julius Berger Nigeria on Sunday, May 25.

Umahi voiced concerns over the bridge’s deteriorating state, imputing the damage to illegal human activities beneath the structure. He said, “We are here with bridge experts to examine the Iddo Bridge, which was burnt down due to unlawful occupation and activities beneath it. People have converted the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even residential areas. These activities have caused significant damage, to the extent that Julius Berger has advised that the bridge must be completely demolished and reconstructed.”

The minister also said that the Cowry Bridge and the Independence Bridge had been visited with similar damages. According to Umahi, efforts to remove the illegal occupants were met with resistance, with some claiming the matter was before the court.

“They have refused to vacate the premises. They wrote to us, claiming the matter is in court. It appears that what they are selling is more important to them than the lives of Lagosians, but we cannot allow that,” he stated.

Umahi instructed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, to ensure the demolition of all illegal structures under the bridge.

Also, it has been found that an unidentified “landlord” of the Iddo Under Bridge has been collecting approximately N32.2 million annually from the 22 illegal occupants. Each occupier reportedly pays N1.6 million yearly for a compartment.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (141) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (343) Alex Otti (550) Aliko Dangote (97) Atiku Abubakar (310) Babajide Sanwo-olu (182) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (869) Buhari (145) CBN (509) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (164) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (101) FirstBank (103) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (355) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (101) IPOB (124) Labour Party (138) Muhammadu Buhari (237) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (159) NNPC (193) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (273) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (601) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (235)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement