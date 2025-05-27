FG destroys 22 illegal structures under Lagos bridge

The federal government, through the Ministry of Works, has demolished 22 illegal structures under Iddo Bridge in Lagos State, referencing safety concerns.

The action, which was taken on Monday , followed an order by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during an inspection of the bridge alongside structural engineers and officials of Julius Berger Nigeria on Sunday, May 25.

Umahi voiced concerns over the bridge’s deteriorating state, imputing the damage to illegal human activities beneath the structure. He said, “We are here with bridge experts to examine the Iddo Bridge, which was burnt down due to unlawful occupation and activities beneath it. People have converted the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even residential areas. These activities have caused significant damage, to the extent that Julius Berger has advised that the bridge must be completely demolished and reconstructed.”

The minister also said that the Cowry Bridge and the Independence Bridge had been visited with similar damages. According to Umahi, efforts to remove the illegal occupants were met with resistance, with some claiming the matter was before the court.

“They have refused to vacate the premises. They wrote to us, claiming the matter is in court. It appears that what they are selling is more important to them than the lives of Lagosians, but we cannot allow that,” he stated.

Umahi instructed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, to ensure the demolition of all illegal structures under the bridge.

Also, it has been found that an unidentified “landlord” of the Iddo Under Bridge has been collecting approximately N32.2 million annually from the 22 illegal occupants. Each occupier reportedly pays N1.6 million yearly for a compartment.