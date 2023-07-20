Mrs. Caroline Adepoju, the acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has approved the immediate reposting of 15 passport officers in a bid to strengthen the ongoing passport reform process.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Kenneth Kure on Thursday in Abuja.

Adepoju said that the NIS management was determined to upgrade the Passport administration both at home and on foreign missions.

She assured me that the service would not go back to its avowed position to make passport offices across the board to be purely Service oriented.

She named some of the affected passport offices as Alausa and Festac both in Lagos, as well as the ones in Edo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Kogi, Nassarawa, Plateau, Enugu, Abia, Kano, Taraba and Ondo, among others.

The acting CG maintained that only the best brains who have fully adopted the mantra of Service above self would henceforth be posted to sensitive places.

“This is so because our people deserve nothing short of the best, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the posting order was signed by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), in charge of Human Resources, Mr Usman Babangida.