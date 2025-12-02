Gov Mbah presents ₦1.62tn ‘Budget of Renewed Momentum’, unveils massive plans for 2026

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Thursday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, unveiling an ambitious ₦1.62 trillion budget he described as a “Budget of Renewed Momentum”, designed to consolidate gains recorded in 2025 and accelerate large-scale development across key sectors.

Addressing lawmakers in Enugu, Mbah said the 2026–2028 Multi-Year Budget represents a decisive transition from foundational reforms to full-scale implementation of his administration’s long-term development agenda. He noted that the three-year fiscal plan is anchored on four central pillars: Empowerment and Education; Inclusive and People-Centred Development; Good Governance; and Economic Transformation.

2025: “The Year Hope Became Tangible”

Mbah reflected on the performance of the 2025 budget, describing it as the year Enugu “moved from anticipation to evidence.” According to him, the administration’s major reforms – ranging from aggressive revenue digitisation to security upgrades, renewed infrastructure investments and revival of dormant state assets – began yielding visible results across the state.

He highlighted improved road networks, revitalised primary healthcare facilities, the completion of multiple Smart Schools, enhanced security supported by technology, and the revival of long-abandoned public enterprises including Nigergas, Hotel Presidential, Sunrise Flour Mill, and the Enugu Tractor Assembly Plant.

“These gains were made possible through disciplined fiscal management, far-reaching reforms, and the cooperation of this Honourable House,” the governor stated.

Breakdown of 2025 Budget Performance

Mbah told lawmakers that out of the ₦971bn approved for 2025, the state recorded ₦826bn in actual receipts, representing 85 percent performance. He attributed the improved inflows to strong FAAC receipts and historic growth in internally generated revenue (IGR).

FAAC revenues rose from a projected ₦150bn to ₦230bn, over 50 percent above target.

IGR is expected to surpass ₦400bn, the highest in the state’s history and more than double the previous year.

Capital expenditure reached 81 percent execution, while recurrent spending stood at 92 percent. Overall, the state utilised 97.5 percent of all revenues received, which Mbah said reflected “discipline and efficiency in fiscal execution.”

₦1.62tn 2026 Budget: Massive Scale-Up Across Sectors

The proposed ₦1.62tn budget represents a 66.5 percent increase over the 2025 figure. According to Mbah, the budget is deliberately expansionary, with 80 percent (₦1.296tn) devoted to capital projects and 20 percent (₦321bn) to recurrent expenditure.

Key Revenue Targets

IGR: ₦870bn

FAAC: ₦387bn

Capital Receipts: ₦329bn

Mbah said the targets are anchored on strengthened revenue automation, improved land administration, digitised government processes, and expansion of economic assets.

Economic Sector Gets Biggest Allocation: ₦868bn

The Economic Sector – covering agriculture, works and infrastructure, transport, tourism, and industry – will receive ₦868bn, accounting for 61.4 percent of the capital budget.

Agriculture

The governor said all 260 farm estates across Enugu’s electoral wards would receive full infrastructure – including warehouses, irrigation facilities, tractor sheds, and solar lighting – as part of efforts to transition the state from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture.

Transport

To modernise mobility and expand intra-state commerce, the government plans to complete five new mega transport terminals in Emene, Udi, Awgu, Four Corners and Obollo-Afor, deploy 2,000 new taxis, and increase the Enugu Air fleet to 20 aircraft.

Road Infrastructure

More than 1,200 new urban roads are slated for construction, alongside major rural road networks. Mbah reaffirmed plans to complete the Owo–Ubahu–Neke–Ikem Dual Carriageway and the Abakpa–Ugwogo–Opi Dual Carriageway, while advancing work on sections of the Enugu–Abakaliki Expressway.

Housing

The government will embark on the construction of 15,000 mass housing units, with full-scale rollout at the New Enugu Smart City projected to generate over ₦300bn in revenue within the fiscal cycle.

Education, Health and Social Services

Education remains the single largest priority sector, taking more than 30 percent of the entire budget. Mbah said the state will expand its Smart Green Schools, equip technical colleges, and strengthen the SUMAS Teaching Hospital in Igbo-Eno.

On health, he reaffirmed the near-completion of 260 Type-2 Primary Health Centres, each solar-powered and operating round-the-clock.

The governor also announced a ₦20bn provision to clear outstanding gratuities, improved welfare packages for traditional rulers, and settlement of severance benefits owed to former councillors.

Governance and Digital Reform

The governor emphasised that internal reforms would continue, anchored on the state’s Citizens’ Charter, digital procurement systems, automated revenue collection, and performance-based budgeting.

He said the digitisation of land records, the blocking of revenue leakages, and tighter procurement procedures had significantly enhanced government efficiency.

“A Budget for the Future, Not Just the Year Ahead”

Mbah told lawmakers that the 2026 budget aims to deepen the economic foundation required to build a self-sustaining state.

“We are shifting from groundwork to full-scale expansion. This budget is not just about 2026, it is about securing the next generation,” he said.

The governor urged the Assembly to support the appropriation bill, assuring that his administration would maintain transparency, uphold fiscal responsibility, and deliver projects that benefit citizens in every community.

He concluded: “Together, we will secure a future in which every citizen, in every ward, every town, and every community, feels the progress we are building.”

The appropriation bill is expected to undergo legislative consideration in the coming days.