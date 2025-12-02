Abia set to unveil 25-year development plan, completes statewide school census

The Abia State Government says it will soon launch a comprehensive 25-Year Growth and Development Plan designed to guide the state’s progress over the short, medium, and long term. The blueprint, which outlines clear funding strategies, will be backed by law to ensure continuity across future administrations.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu speaking after this week’s Executive Council meeting, said the long-term plan marks a major shift toward structured, sustainable development in the state.

He also announced that the newly established State Materials Testing Laboratory is now ready for commissioning. The facility, once operational, will bolster quality control in the construction sector and help curb incidents of building collapse.

On education, the state government confirmed the completion of Abia’s first-ever statewide annual school census. The exercise captured data from 4,150 schools, 1,687,326 learners, and 45,151 staff. Although there was initial resistance from some private school proprietors, the census recorded significant achievements, including the distribution of 1,221 Android tablets to school heads and the digital upload of all school data to the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS). The Commissioner added that Abia’s adult and non-formal education programme is now fully operational.

In the area of infrastructure, the Ministry of Works is currently undertaking direct-labour interventions in 50 locations across the state. Five projects have been completed, with seven new sites recently added. Completed works include the 2.1km Federal Medical Centre internal roads, Road 11 in the low-cost housing estate, Bende–Itumbuzo Road Phase 1, Enugu-Ugwu Road, World Bank Housing Estate roads, and the Health Centre Road in Umuahia.

Newly added projects include Ikonne Street in Aba, Nzeadibe Street in Umuahia, and a road within the Mater Dei Catholic Cathedral premises in Umuahia. Contractors have been instructed to utilise the dry season to accelerate delivery.

The press briefing was attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, and the General Manager of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr Kingsley Agomuo.