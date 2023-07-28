Gov Mbah nominates Aka Eze Aka, 14 others as commissioners

Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, has nominated veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka, among others as commissioners.

The governor, on Friday, sent names of 15 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly.

The list was read on floor of the House on Friday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia.

Among the nominees are Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Ben Ugochi Madueke as well as Barr. Lloyd I. Ekweremadu

Their nomination is contained in a list sent to the House of Assembly by the Governor which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu.

Onyia in the letter said this isn’t the complete list and appealed for their speedy consideration.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration”

Below is the full list.

1. Professor Ndubueze Mbah

2. Mrs. Ngozi Eni

3. Prince Lawrence Eze (Prince of Mburumbu)

4. Professor Sam Ugwu

5. Pharmacist Chika Ugwoke

6. Dr. Kingsley Ude

7. Professor Emmanuel I. Obi

8. Deacon Okey Ogbodo

9. Ben Ugochi Madueke

10. Barr. Lloyd I. Ekweremadu

11. Engr. Gerrald Otiji

12. Nathaniel Urama

13. Dr. Malachy Agbo

14. Mr. Aka Eze Aka

15. Adaoro Chukwu