Abia to enjoy USAID-Sponsored programme on water supply

Abia state government will on November, 20, 2024 perform the flag-off ceremony of a USAID –Sponsored programme tagged: “Mercy Corps Intervention project.”

The programme is aimed at rehabilitating and connecting water supply to homes and public places in Abia state. Priority concerns are the Ariaria and Ubakala water schemes.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this on Monday, during an interactive session with newsmen at Government House, Umuahia after the state Executive council meeting, said the USAID–sponsored Water programme is in line with the Abia state government’s agenda to revive all moribund Water Schemes across the state, as well as building new ones to ensure that Abia homes have functional tap water.

Kanu announced that as part of the reforms designed for the Abia state University, Uturu, ABSUU, Government has directed that the Umuahia Campus of the State University should relocate to the main campus at Uturu; except the Faculty of Law that is still undergoing the process of Accreditation. After the accreditation, it will join the rest of the faculties at Uturu.

This measure is in line with the Government White Paper, following the accepted recommendations of the Visitation panel to the University, released recently.

According to the commissioner, the relocation is to make for a better teaching and learning environment for both teachers, students, facilities and staff of the University. The commissioner for Education is to supervise the movements.

Kanu further announced that the Abia state government will take full responsibility in the burial arrangements of the first democratically elected governor of Abia state, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who was also a former Minister of Science and technology in the federal republic of Nigeria.

The commissioner said that on Thursday, Novermber 7, 2024, the state government will hold an Inter-denominational commendation service in honour of late Dr. Onu at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia. The remains will thereafter depart for his country-home, Uburu in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi state, where they will be laid in-state and later buried on Friday, November 8,2024.

As Commissioner Kanu put it, “Abia state government would not like to duplicate arrangements for the burial being made at the federal level. But Abia state government would channel all resources due to the first civilian governor, to his bereaved family members.

Advertisement

On the just concluded election and swearing-in of the 17 newly elected Local Government Mayors and Councilors in the state, Kanu declared, “ Abians spoke their minds at the polls. They voted for credible candidates , rather than platforms.”