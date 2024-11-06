Lagbaja: Olowu Kuta, Oba Makama Condoles Tinubu, Army 

His Royal Majesty, Dr Hammeed Adekunle Makama, CON, Tegbosun 111, the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom has commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, the Ilobu community in Osun State as well as the family of Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja who died on Wednesday.

Olowu in a statement issued by his media office, urged the Army not to be despair, but to see the death of the Army chief as a resolve to defeat the insurgence and other associated vices plaguing Nigeria.

According to the monarch, this is the only benefiting tribute as Gen Lagbaja during his lifetime was committed to riding Nigeria of criminal elements.

To the Lagbaja’s family in Ilobu, Osun State, Oba Makama said like all mortals we have to submit to the will of Allah at all times, adding that Gen Lagbaja left an indelible mark on the sand of times.

He said : “A great man is gone. My sincere condolence to Mr. President , Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria Army, my dearest friend, Amb Lt Gen TY Buratai, his immediate family, His Royal Majesty Kabiesi Olobu, members Regular Course 39 and Osun state government.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace .”

Gen Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.