Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Friday said his administration has committed N8 billion to procure tractors and other farm clearing equipments to boost agriculture sector in the state.

Adeleke stated this while unveiling newly purchased tractors and other farm clearing equipment at Agric Input Settlement Unit (AISU), Ede.

According to him, the procurement of the equipments plus additional N2billion farm inputs followed due process.

Governor Adeleke noted that at the inception of his administration, he crafted policy objectives and also fashioned an agenda towards their realization which was tagged the 5-Point Action Plan.

He said the objectives include the welfare of workers, financial inclusion, localization, people-centered infrastructure upgrade, as well as social sector upliftment and agro-industrialization.

The governor who said 6,000 herbicides, 80,000 cashew seedlings, 8,000 cassava cuttings, 8,000 various vegetable seeds and 500 bags of Lime would be distributed to the farmers, women associations, people living with disabilities and government schools with large farmlands, urged the beneficiaries to utilise it to boost the agricultural sector in the state.

“We are equally unveiling 31 newly purchased tractors with full implements for the use of our farmers in Osun State which is the first phase of this project,” he said.

“These tractors will be released to farmers cooperative societies and associations after all necessary administrative procedures have been concluded.

“This is also in line with the promise made to our resourceful youthful population during the last End Bad Governance protest. We hope to provide all necessary infrastructure and resources to enhance agricultural production and ensure food security for our people.”

Earlier in his remark, the state commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Tola Faseru, said the ministry was working interdem with the five point agenda of the governor in the area of agric development

He said, “farming all over the globe has become a profitable venture as well as a veritable means of empowerment. Osun State is purely an agrarian society. It is abundantly endowed with fertile land, supportive weather and human resources to leverage on agriculture for attaining food security.”

He noted that the resolve of Governor Adeleke to procure tractors and other farm clearing equipments alongside with distribution of farm inputs and seeds will go a long way in removing drudgery associated with production of food crops and youths’ notions that agribusiness is tedious and unprofitable.

He assured the farmers in the state that more new tractors and their implements are being expected to arrive in due course.

He commended the governor for being proactive and urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity very well.

