NNPC calls for private companies to operate Warri, Kaduna refineries
NNPC calls for private companies to operate Warri, Kaduna refineries

NNPC calls for private companies to operate Warri, Kaduna refineries

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that it is seeking to engage reputable and credible operations and maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain two refineries.

The refineries are the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

The state oil company in a statement on its official X handle on Thursday ,said the decision is to ensure reliability and sustainability to meet the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.

“For the Provision of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Services for NNPC Limited Refineries (Combined Tender): Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC),” the post read.

NNPC calls for private companies to operate Warri, Kaduna refineries

More subsequently…

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

