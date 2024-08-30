The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that it is seeking to engage reputable and credible operations and maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain two refineries.

The refineries are the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC).

The state oil company in a statement on its official X handle on Thursday ,said the decision is to ensure reliability and sustainability to meet the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.

“For the Provision of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Services for NNPC Limited Refineries (Combined Tender): Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC),” the post read.

