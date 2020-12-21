Kunle Idowu

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun says for Nigeria to get out of its socio-economic doldrum, her citizens must engage in right discussions and come out with policies that are engendered towards true development.

Governor Abiodun who made the remarks at the 2020 Annual Directors’ Dinner and Awards, held at the Civic Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, noted that, it was important to sensitise current and opinion leaders as well as equip future leaders and opposition elements to activate intellectual discussions and come out with developmental policies and structures that would suit the nation’s quest for unity, prosperity and national development.

“To be at par with other countries of the world, structures must be institutionalized, the right people to actualize the vision must be well educated,” he said.

The governor called for the support of all stakeholders,asking them to join hands together as the destiny of the Nation lied largely in their hands.

“It has been ringing stridently true in recent times. If Nigerians desire a Nigeria of socio-political and economic significance that will be at par or even above other countries of the world, then Nigerians need to engage in discussions; institutionalise structures, programmes, educate and dedicate the right people to actualise the vision”, he said.

The number one citizen of Ogun State said his administration’s major policy thrust was anchored on land administration, judicial system, tax system and administration, financial system reforms, while the civil service restructuring would be further strengthened by partnership.

Abiodun mentioned good governance, agriculture, industrialization, tax, revenue, investment promotion, digital economy, Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Development Partners and Multilateral Financial Institutions as other policies put in place to drive the State’s economy.

Appreciating the Director’s body, Abiodun said despite the deteriorating standard in both public and private sectors, the body has maintained its standard, while not losing its core values of transparency, equity, fairness, justice, accountability and obedience to the rule of law, which he said are the bedrock for the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda of his administration.

Governor Abiodun observed that the Institute has grown to become Nigeria’s most prestigious corporate leadership Institution through resourcefulness, commitment to transparency, accountability, good governance and zero tolerance to any form of social ills, thereby standing as a moral compass for businessmen and women, both in government and the civil Society.

“I sincerely appreciate this Fellowship Award by IoD Nigeria. Let me say that I quite appreciate that this award is in recognition of our modest efforts in improving service delivery and good governance in Ogun State. We are a State of Standard Bearers and nothing less is expected of us.

“Therefore, this Fellowship is an honour, not only for Prince Dapo Abiodun, but for the Government and the entire people of Ogun State. I also appreciate the fact that this Fellowship Award bestows on me the membership of a League of very Distinguished Nigerians and more importantly, I see it also as a call to higher duties and more responsibilities”, Abiodun noted.

Abiodun attributed the successes recorded by his government to the collaboration, support and cooperation of people in the public and private sectors and the Institute to partner the State in the area of human resource development, capacity building and global networking.

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, lamented the disruption of business by the Covid-19 pandemic and compounded by wanton looting during the ENDSARS protests.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, though the pandemic presented a challenge to the business community, it was expected of them to rise above the challenges and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems, as the State government was working towards assisting them.

He added that the Institute has produced Directors who had and are still contributing to the economic development of the country, urging members of the Institute to ensure that their processes and standards conform with international best practices.

Earlier, the President of the Institute, Chief Chris Okunowo, noted that this year was turbulent for businessmen and women as the nation’s socio-economic activities were brought to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the occasion was for stock taking and an opportunity for members to meet and network in a relaxed atmosphere as well as honour those who have distinguished themselves in all areas of human endeavours.