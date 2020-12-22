Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that Nigeria is ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, as according to him, the government plans to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.

The Minister who made the disclosure while briefing the Nigerian Senate in Abuja on Monday, added that the N400 billion would be able to vaccinate 70% of Nigeria’s population at $8 per vaccine, explaining that Nigeria would need to spend N156 billion in 2021 and N200 billion in 2022.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan had expressed concerns over the abilities of the Health Ministry to effectively store and distribute the vaccines in Nigeria.

Lawan said the Health Ministry would need to convince the National Assembly that they had the abilities and manpower for the Covid-19 vaccination and that the Senate would be ready to support vaccine funding for Nigeria