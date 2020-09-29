Kunle Idowu, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured that his administration would offset all outstanding dues and other entitlements of workers as financial status of the State improves, just as he commended the state trade union leaders for their civil and mature ways of handling issues.

Abiodun made the pledge at the swearing-in of six new Permanent Secretaries, four Principals-General and four Head Teachers-General at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said as co-builders who have contributed their quota to the advancement of the State, the workersvdeserve to be well taken care of.

“Our administration will not deny you of the rewards of your meritorious hard-work. You have all worked and contributed your quotas to the continued development of our dear State,” he assured.

“Personally, as a child of retired Public Servants, I appreciate the impact of these entitlements to the welfare, wellness and wellbeing of workers, either serving or retired.

“I am particularly using this occasion to state the commitment of our administration to off-set all outstanding dues and other entitlements as financial status of the State improves”, the Governor promised.

He noted that his administration would not renege on its promises, as it was deploying resources towards ensuring a conducive environment for workers in achieving efficient service delivery, maintaining that workers’ pension, other benefits were some of the issues that attracted its immediate attention and intervention.

According to the Governor, “we cleared the backlogs of promotions of over 10,000 personnel in the education industry. We also sent some on overseas training as we are committed to human capital development. I must state that the process to clear the backlogs of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises are at advance level”.

While congratulating the new Permanent Secretaries, Governor Abiodun said their appointments were testaments to past records, noting that selections were based on seniority, merit, professionalism, equity, inclusiveness and the overall interest of the Public Service and the State in general.

He said the appointment was a call to greater service, and as the standard bearers of the State Public Service, they are to interface between the government and the public by bringing more initiatives to improve the implementation of government policies and programmes.

Abiodun added that his government was restoring the positions of the Principal-General and Head Teacher-General to motivate teachers to attain higher position of authority, urging the new appointees to ensure their appointments translate into immediate positive results of improving education standard in the State.

The State helmsman assured that government would continue to reward deserving officers who are industrious and exhibiting commitment to service delivery.