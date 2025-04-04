Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Gas Marketing Limited and Shell Nigeria Gas limited for its strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and their immense contribution to Community development.

The Governor expressed his appreciation during the Commissioning of the rehabilitated 4.5 kilometer, Ilogbo road, Sango Ota Area of the State, executed by the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited and Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, saying it was not just the completion of a road, but also the celebration of building connections that would improve lives and strengthen communities.

Represented by his Deputy Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Governor noted that his administration’s vision of creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through effective public private partnerships was central to its development efforts, stressing that projects such as this highlights the positive impact of public private collaboration in delivering sustainable infrastructure.

He stressed, “This road project reflects the growing confidence in our administration and is a strong example of how collaboration with the private sector can drive meaningful and sustained progress in our State.

“Our administration continues to prioritise projects that bring lasting value to our communities across Ogun State, we have launched and completed numerous road projects, with the aim of improving connectivity and the quality of life of our citizens.”

Prince Abiodun however, encouraged well-meaning organisations and individuals to emulate NNPC and Shell Gas Marketing Limited in fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility to their various host community, assuring that the investment would bring immediate benefits to the people of Ota, Ilogbo, as well as all the communities along the route and also contribute to the broader growth of the state’s economic at large.

Responding, Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), Igwe Ezenla, represented by the Executive Director Gas Distribution, Engr. Lawrence Chukwu , explained that NNPCL belong to all Nigerians, hence the need to look out for the needs of people in the community we operate in and Ogun State was not an exemption, saying the project was funded 100 percent by NGML, commending the Governor for his giant strides in the State, being a worthy partner of NNPCL, while appreciating residents of Ota for their cooperation and being peaceful during the construction of the road.

In his remark, the Managing Director Shell Nigeria, Mr. Ralph Gbobo, applauded the State Government for giving Shell and NNPCL the enabling environment to give back to the operating communities, saying the visionary leadership and even development across the State cannot be over emphasised, pointing out that the handing over of the constructed 4.5km Oju-Ore road to Ilogbo, would not only ease movement but also help to boost the social economic development, enhance connectivity, open new path way for trades, as well as serve as vital outreach for social interactions among communities.

Reacting, the Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof.) Abdulkabir Obalanlege, represented by the Aro of Ota, high Chief Ezekiel Fadipe, appreciated Shell and NNPCL for the construction of the road, saying it would help to enhance economic development not only in Ota but across the State in general.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the Community, Mr. Francis Adeoti, thanked the two companies for the road, saying the road would boost economic activities of the Area.