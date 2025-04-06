The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has invited the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for “an investigative meeting in respect of an incident that happened during the Sallah celebration” within his domain.

While clarifying the reason for the invitation, the Kano police command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the incident happened while the local guards were protecting the entourage of Emir Sanusi II on their way from the Kofar Mata Eid prayer ground after observing the two rakat eid-el-fitr prayers.

In a letter addressed to Sanusi, the IG asked the Kano monarch to appear at the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja on Tuesday, April 8, ” for a purposeful investigation” regarding the “incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within his domain”.

The letter dated 4th April, 2025, was signed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olajide Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department.

The letter reads, “I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) to invite you for an investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.

“In view of the above, you are hereby invited to Force Intelligence Department, opposite Police Force Headquarters Area 11. Abuja by 1000hrs of Tuesday, the 8th of April, 2025. Your availability is highly sought for a purposeful investigation.

Accept the warm regards of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, please.”

Recall that operatives of the Kano Police Command had taken into custody one Usman Sagiru in respect of the alleged killing of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, in an attack on the entourage of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

It was also widely reported in the media that another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, for medical treatment.