Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland, says God spoke through President Bola Tinubu when he said ’emi lokan’ meaning ‘it’s my turn’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the electioneering period.

Awujale said this during Tinubu’s visit to the palace on Thursday.

The traditional ruler noted that there is absolutely nothing one can do by himself except if God wants it for that person.

He said, “There is nothing one can do by himself except what God wants for that person.

“God spoke through you that it is your turn and may it not lead to death.”

‘Emi lo kan’ is a Yoruba phrase meaning, “It’s my turn”.