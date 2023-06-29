Be patient with me as I take baby's steps, Tinubu urges Nigerians

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, told Nigerians who are expecting magic from him, to revamp the nation’s ailing economy not be in a hurry, saying he was taking baby steps to fix the economy back.

The President made the appeal at the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, during a visit to traditional rulers in the State.

He urged Nigerians to go with him through what he called the baby steps of faith, stressing.“Let’s go through this baby steps of faith. I am taking baby steps as the president. Let’s not be in a hurry. Be ready for this. Maintain an open-door policy. Let the freedom flow. Let the confidence return. This country is the only country we have. I’ve been a refugee and I know what it means to be a refugee,”

He said he was determined to deliver on all campaign promises and sought people’s prayers after he had achieved his ‘Emilokan’ prayer point.

The President added that he was determined to help the country to steer her ship and deliver on all promises that he made to Nigerians.

“I am here still making that pledge of the campaign promises. There’s no difference between us and any other member of the Nigerian public. I said it in France, that we are children of the same parents, living in the same house, but we are only sleeping in different bedrooms. Just recognize that” Tinubu ,stressed.

He urged Nigerians to be united,without any distractions,adding”We will arrive at a positive destination in the country. It’s all in our hands to make history and I will do that. By the grace of God”

The President who said he had only decided to sneak in and out of Ogun state with his visit, maintained that the hope for a better Nigeria had been recharged and it would not fail.

“I was determined to be here to say thank you to a great leader, Oba Gbadebo and to all of us here present.

“This visit, I didn’t know that it will be like this. I only wanted to sneak in and sneak out; now I know exactly what it is to be a president. It is awesome.

He said further “Please, we need your prayers, we need your supports, we need your interventions so that the economic prosperity of this nation being opened up will affect everyone of you positively.”