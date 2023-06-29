I came to Ogun to invoke spirit of freedom during my campaign - Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, says he invoked the spirit of freedom during his electioneering in Ogun State.

Speaking at the palace of Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu Ode, on Thursday, Tinubu noted that during the campaign season, some of his popular statements that resonated with Nigerians and his supporters were used to invoke the spirit.

He said the hardship that accompanied the Central Bank of Nigeria cash swap policy during the electioneering period forced him to invoke the spirit of freedom in the South West state.

“I invoked the spirit of freedom in Ogun,” the president said. “It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“To many of you, thank you for being there for me and being there for the country. You demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment and voted at a very crucial time.

“Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit of Baba (referring to Awujale). The spirit of Baba – Emi l’okan (it’s my turn), that’s Baba. The spirit for being blunt and that is him.

“And the second spirit is that of money (Naira scarcity), ‘ama dibo ama wole’ (we will vote and we will win) even if there is no money. And that, ever since, has been the spirit that is driving me to serve.”

Recall that Tinubu had on June 3 set the social media on fire when he vented his frustration during a presidential campaign in Abeokuta, saying it was through his efforts that the ex-President, Muhammadu Buhari, became president.

It was during the event that he blurted out his now famous quote, “emilokan” (It’s my turn).