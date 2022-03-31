NFF sacks Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen over World Cup failure

Augustine Eguavoen, Super Eagles technical adviser has been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This comes in the wake of the failure of f Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Ghanaians took the ticket on an away goal rule having held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw on Saturday in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

In a statement on Thursday, the NFF’s Director of Press, Ademola Olajire, said the NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-a-half years’ contract offered to the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

“A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately