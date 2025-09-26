Georgia honours Peter Obi with honorary citizenship during Black Congressional Week in Washington

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has been conferred with honorary citizenship of the U.S. State of Georgia.

The conferment took place on Thursday in Washington, DC, during activities marking Black Congressional Week, where Obi joined political leaders, corporate executives, and African diaspora groups in a series of engagements.

Obi, who described the recognition as the highlight of his visit, said the day’s events reinforced his resolve to continue advocating for good governance and democratic development in Africa.

Earlier in the day, Obi attended a reception of the Congressional Black Caucus hosted by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock at the Senate Kennedy Caucus Room. Senator Warnock, known for his advocacy on Africa’s development, encouraged Obi to share perspectives on African democracy and governance.

He also held discussions with Ms. Kim Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Georgia Power, the largest independent power company in Georgia with a generation capacity of over 20,000 megawatts. According to him, the exchange was “deeply insightful.”

At the One Voice Africa event, an organisation dedicated to protecting the dignity of Black immigrants, Obi urged participants to deepen their interest in the continent’s governance, stressing that Africa’s potential is limitless if guided by visionary leadership.

Reflecting on the day, Obi noted: “For me, the day’s events were about learning, serving, and remaining committed to building a new Nigeria that is truly possible.”