Osun labour union berates APC over attack on its leader

The joint labour movement in Osun State, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) over what it described as a verbal assault on its state chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo.

In a statement jointly signed by NLC Chairman, Comrade Arapasopo; NLC Secretary, Victor Amusan; TUC Chairman, Comrade Bimbo Fasasi; TUC Secretary, Adeyeni AbdulLateef; JNC Chairman, Lekan Adediran; and JNC Secretary, Comrade Oyeyemi Waheed Olajide, the union condemned the APC’s action, calling it an attack on workers in the state.

The statement reads: “We, the Joint Labour Movement in Osun State comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), stand united and strongly condemn in totality the recent verbal assault on the State’s number one Labour Leader, Comrade (Dr.) Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, NLC Chairperson, by the Osun Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We view this incident as an affront to the fundamental rights and liberties of the trade union force, and an alarming manifestation of the tyrannical tendencies often displayed by the APC in the state.

“It is evident that the principles of social justice and the rights of workers and pensioners are being disregarded in some quarters. We strongly assert that the labour movement is a vital pillar of our democracy and must be allowed to function without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“We, the Osun State Labour Movement, wish to make it clear that we will not take this attack, or any assault on our leadership, workers and pensioners, lightly. We stand resolute in our commitment to defending the rights and welfare of workers in Osun State.

“Our struggle for workers’ rights and social justice will not be deterred by acts of tyranny. Together, we shall prevail in our pursuit of a just and equitable society, where the rights and dignity of all workers and pensioners are upheld and protected.”

The union maintained that it would continue to defend workers’ interests in the state, stressing that attempts to intimidate or silence labour leaders would only strengthen their resolve.