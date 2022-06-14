FY'2021: Shareholders approve Dangote Cement’s N20 per share dividend

Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc, at the 13h Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of N20 dividend per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

The dividend represents a 25% increase compared to the 2020 dividend of N16 per share, reinforcing its commitment to maximising shareholders’ value.

The company’s financial result for the year ended December 31, 2021, showed strong growth in earnings as group achieved its highest profit before tax in the company’s history at N538.4 billion.

The result shows continued headline growth from diverse income streams and resilience across all financial indicators, amidst macroeconomic headwinds during the year under review.

Cement demand was robust resulting in the group’s volume record of 29.3Mta, up 13%

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Cement Plc, addressing the shareholders at the AGM, said: “Our exceptional EBITDA of N684.6 billion was up 43.2% owing to our strong cost control measures. Over the last decade, EBITDA has grown by a compound annual growth rate of 18% implying a fivefold increase and revealing a true growth story.

“Furthermore, in January 2022, the company completed the second tranche of its buy back programme. Dangote Cement has now purchased 0.98% of its outstanding shares. This share buy-back programme reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to creating value and identifying opportunities to return cash to shareholders.

“In 2021, we began operations in our new 3Mta Okpella plant in Edo State where we are successfully ramping up production and have contributed to creating a new industrial hub. We actively deploying our alternative fuel strategy across all countries of operations to optimise energy efficiency, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and ultimately reduce CO2 emission.

“Whilst we focussed our efforts on meeting the robust demand of our local market in Nigeria, at the expense of our export markets, we still made significant progress in our cement and clinker exports. In 2021, we exported 7 ships of clinker out of Nigeria and exported cement from 5 of our operations. Our vision is for West and Central Africa to be cement and clinker self-sufficient, while making the regional and continental free trade agreement a reality”.