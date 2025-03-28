Air Peace, West Africa’s leading airline, has successfully operated 662 flights from Lagos-London, transporting over 136,000 passengers since its inaugural flight on March 30, 2024.

Air Peace Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

“Since its inaugural flight on March 30, 2024, Air Peace has successfully operated over 662 flights on the Lagos-London route, transporting more than 136,661 passengers,” the airline said.

The airline’s entry into the European market was a landmark achievement, symbolizing its commitment to offering competitive fares, top-tier service, and a world-class travel experience aboard its luxurious Boeing 777 aircraft.

Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, expressed pride in the airline’s achievements over the past year.

“The launch of our Lagos-London route was a historic moment for Air Peace and Nigerian aviation. One year later, we have sustained operations and thrived, delivering top-tier service, expanding passenger benefits, and contributing to the Nigerian economy. This success reaffirms our vision of making international travel more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.”

Onyema also emphasized the importance of national support for sustaining the London service, highlighting the role of Nigerians in strengthening the airline’s presence on the route.

“Air Peace’s Lagos-London operations have positively impacted Nigeria’s economy and aviation industry in several ways, including job creation within the aviation industry and related sectors, boosting tourism and business travel to support economic growth, strengthening Nigeria’s position in global aviation by reducing dependence on foreign carriers, and encouraging healthy competition that leads to better fares and improved services for travelers.”

Air Peace remains committed to expanding its international presence. In the near future, it plans to add additional long-haul routes and enhance its service