Fuel scarcity: Obi demands transparency; as NNPC adjust price to N855 per litre

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has challenged the federal government to come clean and tell Nigerians all that is going on in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which according to him, is owned by the people.

This comes as the state oil company adjusted its pump price from N600 to N855, amid ongoing scarcity of fuel nationwide.

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to find a change in pump prices, rising from around N600 to N855 per litre.

Though there’s been no official communication from the NNPC, it was gathered that there was a directive for retail outlets to increase petrol prices.

The directive announced that the NNPC Retail Management had approved an upward review of PMS pump prices.

This development comes barely two days after the company admitted to challenges in importing fuel due to an $8 billion debt.

However, the NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, declined to comment when contacted by our reporters.

Meanwhile, Obi said that the continuous running of critical government agencies in secrecy is unacceptable.

Writing on his X handle on Tuesday the former Anambra State Governor said “Nigerians must stop at nothing to continue their demand for transparency in the operations of government especially critical agencies like the state-owned NNPCL whose activities appear to be shrouded in secrecy.

“The conflicting reports on subsidies have left Nigerians in the dark, unsure of what is happening in such prime tax payer’s company.

“It’s utterly curious that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) which declared a N3 trillion profit in 2023, is coming up with a bizarre claim of “financial constraints” in supplying fuel.

“This is an insult to the intelligence of the Nigerian people and a slap in the face of our suffering citizens.

“The fuel scarcity crisis, characterized by endless queues and untold hardship, is a direct result of the government’s ineptitude. The $20 billion Dangote Refinery’s struggles to secure crude oil supply and NNPCL’s search for outside operators for the refineries are further proof of this administration’s gross incompetence.

“We demand immediate transparency into NNPCL’s operations, financial dealings, and plans for the future. The Petroleum Industry Act mandates an open and transparent NNPCL, and we should not stand idly by while this government violates our laws and mocks our democracy.

“We demand that this administration come clean on these issues and take responsibility for the mess it has created. We should not rest until we uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. The Nigerian people deserve better.”

