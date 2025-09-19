Fubara lands in Port Harcourt as supporters throng airport, Government House

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday made a dramatic return to Port Harcourt, touching down at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, two days after President Bola Tinubu lifted the emergency rule imposed on the state and ordered his reinstatement.

The aircraft conveying the governor landed at 11:50 a.m. to a jubilant crowd of supporters, political allies, and former government officials who had converged on both the airport and the Government House to welcome him back.

Among those on ground were former Commissioners Emma Okah, Adaeze Oreh, Sydney Gbara, Evans Bipi, Chisom Gbali and Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa; ex-NUPENG President Igwe Achese; former factional Speaker Victor Oko-Jumbo; and several sacked council chairmen including Ezebunwo Ichemati and Chijoke Ihunwo.

Fubara’s return came after a tense 24 hours in which thousands of supporters had massed at the Government House on Thursday expecting him to resume duties, only to disperse in disappointment when his convoy failed to show. The no-show rekindled doubts about his grip on power following six turbulent months under emergency rule.

The governor had been suspended from office on March 18 after a protracted feud with his predecessor and now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, plunged the state into political crisis. The fallout split the House of Assembly, triggered impeachment moves, and escalated into violent clashes, including the burning of the Assembly complex. With peace efforts collapsing, Tinubu imposed emergency rule and appointed retired naval chief, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as sole administrator.

In lifting the measure on Wednesday, the President declared that Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the State Assembly would resume their offices from September 18. The announcement had spurred spontaneous celebrations in Port Harcourt, with women’s groups and youth associations taking to the streets in colourful displays of solidarity.

On Friday, those celebrations resumed in full force. Supporters, clad in party uniforms and waving portraits of the governor, blocked roads around the airport and Government House with drumming, singing, and dancing, forcing traffic diversions under heavy security.

Fubara is expected to proceed to the Government House later today to formally resume work, marking his first day back in office since the suspension was lifted.