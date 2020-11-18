Adebayo Obajemu

Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler who was weeks back interrogated by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently being quizzed by the anti-graft agency over an alleged fresh N9.2bn traced to his personal account from Lagos Inland Revenue Service and Alpha Beta scam in which a former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, had also been mentioned..

Earlier, nine senior officials of the agency were detained by the EFCC over alleged multi-billion naira fraud in 2019.

Fowler whose tenure was not renewed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 after a query for worsening tax revenues since 2015 is currently telling the anti-graft agency all he knows about the said money.

Fowler who was accused of a lavish lifestyle, bankrolling extravagant parties and concerts in Lagos, poor corporate governance structures at the FIRS, poor audits at the FIRS, high handedness in office, diversion of funds, brazen corruption and awarding contracts to stooges and cronies