By OBINNA EZUGWU

Fresh anxiety has mounted over the health of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi who left office as governor in 2019, was appointed National Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), South.

Following the Appeal Court affirmation of Adams Oshiomhole’s suspension from office as APC national chairman, he was named acting chairman by the party’s NWC but could not assume office because he had become ill after being suspected to have contracted Coronavirus.

Rumours emerged Thursday night that the former governor had died, but information available to Business Hallmark suggests that the he is alive.

His special adviser on communication and strategy during his second term in office, Bolaji Tunji has also taken to Facebook to dismiss the rumours.

“Kindly disregard all the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful,” he posted.

Details subsequently…