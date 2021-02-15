By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The city of Ife went agog on Monday when the former gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2018 governorship Election, Senator Iyiola Omisore officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He defected to APC alongside thousands of his supporters in the state.

The former deputy Governor was the candidate of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 governorship election.

Omisore registered as a member of the APC at his polling unit in Moore in Ile-Ife.

He was received into the party by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Benedict Alabi, APC State Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, Commissioners in Oyetola’s cabinet and top APC chieftains.

Omisore came third in the 2018 elections, scoring over 118,000 votes after he left the PDP few months to the elections following irreconcilable difference with the party member.

He joined with his teeming supporters who dressed in different vests all pointing towards support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s reelection.

Speaking, the state deputy governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi said, defection of former deputy Governor to the progressive fold was a great thing to happen to the party in the state.

He said Senator Omisore journey to APC started in September 2018 governorship election.

According to him, Omisore has displayed his progressive tendencies which are service to his people and unalloyed love to the well being of Osun People, he chose between lies and truth, he opted for the truth and service to the people and formed an alliance with our great party to put end to PDP rascality.

“Otunba started his political career as a progressive and this is a homecoming for us. I welcome you to this party,” he said.

Welcoming him to the APC fold in the state, the state party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodun said, he was glad that to witness the registration of former Senator into APC.

He said, What is been done today put an end to all the insinuations that he will never join APC and that is deceiving APC.

“On behalf of thr leadership of thr party I want to thank you, Senator, such that what you are doing today will be of immersed benefit to APC, Ile-Ife and Osun State. This will be the beginning of new era in the state.