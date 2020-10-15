OBINNA EZUGWU

Today, Thursday, all roads lead to Nguru Nweke, Aboh Mbaise Local Government, Imo State as banking whiz kid and boardroom giant, Dr. Alex Otti begins the final funeral ceremony of his late father-in-law, a knight of the Catholic Church and retired Controller of the Nigerian Customs Service, Chief (Sir) Cosmas Ajonu Odoemene who passed away on May 25, 2020 at 81.

Expected at the four-day grand ceremony, billed to hold from Thursday to Sunday, are political heavyweights and the who is who among Nigeria’s corporate titans.

The events which kicked last week with a requiem mass held for the deceased on Friday, October 9 at St. Dominics Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos, continues today with a vigil Mass billed for 5pm at St. Charles Catholic Church, Ezuhu Na Amadi, Nguru Nweke, Aboh Mbaise.

This will be followed by a Funeral Mass scheduled for 11am at the same church on Friday, while on Sunday, October 18, there will be thanksgiving Mass by 9am before guests proceed to the deceased’s country home to pay last respects.

Born on October 17, 1939, the late Odoemene served meritoriously at the Nigerian Customs Service, rising to the position of Controller General before retiring in 1999 to dedicate most of his time to the service of God and humanity.

He earned his Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Lagos, and was a Knight Of St. Mulumba (KSM) in the Catholic Church and a community leader.

Odoemene also took many Chieftaincy titles including “Ugbo na Akwo Aku of Nguru Nweke, Mbaise,” a community to whose development he made immense contribution in his lifetime.