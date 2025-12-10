Former AGF Malami detained overnight as EFCC investigates 46 bank accounts

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), reportedly spent Monday night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as investigators heightened questioning over a slew of high-profile financial transactions linked to his time in office.

Business Hallmark earlier reported that Malami was arrested on Monday evening and interrogated by EFCC officials. By Monday night, Malami was reportedly working to meet bail conditions set by the EFCC.

Sources said that Malami was searching for two permanent secretaries on Monday night to serve as sureties in order to fulfill the bail requirements for his release.

“EFCC arrested Abubakar Malami again; he was looking for two Permanent Secretaries for bail conditions on Monday night,” a source with the knowledge of the matter said.

It was learnt that Malami was invited for interrogation earlier on Monday but arrived late in the evening.

Investigators then elected to continue the session the following morning, compelling the former minister to remain overnight at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

It was learnt that no fewer than 46 bank accounts allegedly tied to Malami are now at the centre of the EFCC’s ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, Malami had earlier been grilled on November 29.

Following that session, he issued a statement on X describing the interrogation as successful while insisting that the allegations against him were fabricated.

Advertisement

“The engagement was successful, and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continue to unfold,” he said.

But EFCC sources maintain that the current probe revisits a series of controversial deals that trailed Malami’s tenure under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In 2023, reports indicated that he would face questioning over at least five suspicious transactions.

Among the transactions now under renewed scrutiny is the mysterious $496 million payment to Global Steel Holdings Ltd (GSHL), which is the compensation for the termination of the Ajaokuta Steel concession, despite the company previously waiving its rights to any settlement.

Also in focus is Malami’s alleged role in the sale of multi-billion-naira assets forfeited to the EFCC, many of which reportedly ended up mired in opacity and conflicting valuations.

Investigators are also probing his involvement in the $419 million judgment debt awarded to consultants who claimed to have facilitated the Paris Club refund process, as well as the controversial approval of $200 million compensation to Sunrise Power in the disputed Mambilla power project contract.

Another matter being revisited is the alleged duplication of legal fees surrounding the transfer of $321 million of Abacha loot from Switzerland to Nigeria.

Malami dismissed allegations by the EFCC that he duplicated the recovery process for the $310 million Sani Abacha loot, which later accrued to $322.5 million with interest.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mohammed Doka, following his visit to EFCC office on November 29, Malami described the EFCC’s claims as “baseless, illogical, and devoid of substance,” insisting that the accusations collapse under factual scrutiny.