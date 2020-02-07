Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown that Nigeria’s external reserves saw a decline of $4.47 billion from $42.54bn as at the beginning of 2019 to $38.07bn as of the end of December, representing a 10.5 percent decline.

The data also showed, however, that the country’s external reserves recorded a marginal increase from $42.54bn to $44.79bn.

Nonetheless, in the second quarter, it dropped marginally by $50m from $44.79bn to $44.74bn.

During the third quarter, the country’s reserve dipped further by $3.85bn from $44.74bn to $40.89bn.

In the fourth quarter the reserve continued to show signs of weakness as it dropped further by $2.82bn from the third quarter figure of $40.89bn to $38.07bn.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, according to Punch, had last week when asked to speak on the decline in the foreign exchange reserves to less than $40bn, said the drop should not call for panic.

He said the reserve was being used by the apex bank to meet the country’s obligations adding that the level of fluctuations was not unusual.

Emefiele said despite the dwindling level of the country’s foreign reserves, there was no possibility that the apex bank would devalue the naira.

He said that with crude oil selling at a price of about $63 to a per barrel, the drop in reserves to less than $40bn was not enough reason for panic.

Foreign exchange reserves are assets held on reserve by a monetary authority in foreign currencies. These reserves are used to back liabilities and influence monetary policy.

They include foreign banknotes, deposits, bonds, treasury bills and other foreign government securities.