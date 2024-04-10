Foreign airlines in devilish conspiracy against Air Peace – Allen Onyema

Nigerian indigenous carrier Air Peace, has raised the alarm that foreign carriers operating the Nigeria-UK route are allegedly conspiring to send it out of international operations by crashing airfares on the route.

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, alleged that there is an “unspoken alliance” among foreign airlines to use lower pricing to eject Air Peace from the Nigeria-London route.

“If they take out Air Peace prematurely, this country will pay dearly for it, 10 times over, billions will be lost, there will be another heavy strain on the naira,” Onyema said.

”All of a sudden, other airlines are underpricing, and the plan is to take Air Peace out. If they succeed, Nigerians will pay 20 times over.”

On March 30, 2024, Air Peace reciprocated the lopsided Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom when the local airline began direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; and his counterpart at the Trade and Investment Ministry, Doris Uzoka-Anita; were onboard the inaugural Lagos-London flight alongside businessmen and women.

Encouraged by Air Peace’s initiative, there is a growing support for other local airlines to consider launching international flights to lucrative routes, thus expanding opportunities and competition in the aviation sector.

Before then, the price of international flight tickets on the Lagos-London route had soared to as much as N3.5 million. However, following Air Peace’s introduction of a return economy class ticket priced at N1.2 million, foreign carriers like British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways found themselves compelled to significantly reduce their fares in order to remain competitive in the market.

