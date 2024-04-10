Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

Geregu Power Plc reports N14.46bn profit in Q1 2024

Geregu Power Plc on Tuesday published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

The Company reported revenue of N50.428 billion for the 3 months period, up by 254.37% from N14.23 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 307.56% to N14.461% from N3.548 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N5.78.

At the share price of N1000, the P/E ratio of Geregu Power stands at 172.88x with earnings yield of 0.58%.

