Adebayo Obajemu

Furtherance to efforts to integrate the country into holistic data base on all Nigerians, as the case in international community, President Muhammadu Buhari has created a steering committee to drive the digital identification of Nigerians, which will be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by a member of the committee, Dr. Joe Abah via his Twitter handle.

He added that the committee would seek to integrate other data held by the government including BVN, Driver’s License, passports and the National Identity Management Number.

Recall that in June, the government announced its push for the creation of a digital identity for development ecosystem. The aim of the project is to facilitate the development and implementation of a digital identity in Nigeria.

SGF, Boss Mustapha said the project, which was earlier approved by the FEC in 2018, is a compounding effort of collective works by government institutions and stakeholders since 2015, as Nigeria seeks to find a cost effective way to digital identity