EFCC seizes passports of Betta Edu, Sadiya Farouq

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, seized the passports of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, her predecessor and barred them from foreign travel over the ongoing investigations into scandals in the ministry.
Edu reported at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja at 10am on Tuesday and was quizzed for several hours.
While the EFCC interrogated the suspended minister over the N44bn fraud uncovered in the ministry, it was learnt that managing directors of three commercial banks, including Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank, were also questioned on Tuesday over the fraud.
The scandal involving Edu burst open after a leaked memo revealed that the suspended minister directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585m to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget, who the ministry claimed currently serves as the Project Accountant, Grants for Vulnerable Groups.
The minister had claimed that the N585m payment was meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states, describing the allegations against her as baseless.
The Media Assistant to the minister, Rasheed Olarewaju, said in a statement that it was legal within the civil service for such payments to be made into private accounts of staff members, especially project accountants.
Amid public pressure, President Tinubu on Monday suspended Edu and directed her to hand over to the permanent secretary in the ministry.
On Tuesday, Edu honoured the EFCC invitation and she was subjected to marathon interrogation by investigators.
It was learnt that her personal and official passports were taken away by detectives and she was barred from travelling out of the country.
Her predecessor, Umar-Farouq, had been quizzed by investigators for 12 hours on Monday in connection with the probe into the N37.1bn allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.
The ex-minister’s passport was also seized as part of her bail conditions before she was subsequently released late Monday night.
Nation
Expansion work on Owerrinta, Onu-Imo roads to commence soon – Abia govt
From Peter Okore, Umuahia
The Abia state commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu has announced that the expansion of the Owerrinta and Onu-Imo roads in the Isialangwa South and Umuahia South LGAs, respectively, would commence very soon to facilitate the ease of doing business in the state.
He also said that adequate attention would be made to compensate those whose properties will be affected during the construction.
Prince Kanu who disclosed this during a media chat with journalists in Umuahia, said that as a result of the massive on-going road construction works in parts of the State, Abia has become a construction destination of the country.
He further explained that the measure is to give Abia a facelift and facilitate the ease of doing business in Abia, pointing out that in addressing the Owerrinta and Onuimo projects, due process would be followed to manage the displacement of individuals, drawing successful experience from the on-going Ossah- Okpara Square road, where communities and those affected were handled seamlessly. He said same process would be replicated in the Owerrinta and Onuimo projects.
The Commissioner emphasized that the smooth execution on Ossah road would serve as the State government’s blueprint for ensuring a similar positive outcome.” In the past no compensations were ever paid to individuals, groups or corporate bodies whose properties were affected during road or market constructions in Abia state”.
Said he:” Due process would be followed in terms those who would be displaced by the project. We’ve had an experience with Ossah road and we are aware of how smooth it was at Ossah, how we handled the communities there and and all those who were affected by the new road. The same thing will apply at Onuimo because Ossah road is the first phase, the second phase is Onuimo and that would come up in due course”.
Prince Kanu declared that the Governor has turned the State into a massive construction site, implementing road projects throughout the three Senatorial Zones of the State.
He said “The Zero Pothole Initiative” has metamorphosed into a policy of State.
“The Government has taken a position and it is now a policy that wherever any pothole is seen around the State, it would disappear in a matter of days and that will continue till the end of this administration,” he noted.
In the words of Kanu, Government has commenced the fencing of the Lokpanta Cattle Market and it would soon near completion.
He said it is a project that is very dear to government, adding that the Small Town Water Project would commence by first quarter of this year.
On power, the Commissioner said government is taking serious steps in ensuring that the power infracstructure in the State is gotten right.
“In terms of power, the government determined to ensure that we get the power sector right because power is a serious enabler for business. In that regard, government will be making some investments in that regard. Sometime early in the year, there will be some distributions of transformers around the State, particularly to the communities that have not got light for a long time” Kanu stated.
He said, the”Light- Up Abia Initiative” has taken route in Ohafia LGA,This government initiative started in Umuahia, extended it to Aba and now extended to Ohafia; soon to go round the State as time goes on.
Contributing, the commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr Ikechukwu Monday said that plans are on the way to commence the replacement of faulty electricity transformers across the State, assuring that all affected areas would benefit from the gesture.
Nation
Abia govt washes her hands off Arochukwu Ezeship tussle
From Peter Okore, Umuahia
As the controversy over the selection of prospective Eze-Aro for the Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom of Abia state assumes new dimensions of legal battle following the arrest and arraignment of one Mazi Godwin Kanu Idei at an Umuahia Magistrate Court, the Abia state Government has made it clear that it has no hands in the selection of who becomes the Eze –Aro.
Rather, “government is only insisting on the reign of peace, rule of law and tranquility” in all the communities of the state.
The state commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, who dropped this clarification during an interaction with journalists in Umuahia dismissed the insinuation making the rounds that Governor Alex Otti has a preferred candidate in the Eze-Aro enthronement tussle in Arochukwu LGA of the State, saying ,”His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti does not have any interest in the process, who emerges or becomes the Eze Aro”.
His words: ”Governor Alex Otti is only trying to ensure that the people obey the laws they ( Arochukwu Kingdom) instituted by themselves. The key interest of the Governor is to ensure peace and tranquility as well as ensuring that the processes of the Kingdom are followed.
“What the government is trying to do is to ensure peaceful and harmonious existence in every community according to the laid down rules and laws. These rules and the procedures of who emerges as Eze Aro, were enacted by the people, not the government and they submitted same to government as part of their laws that govern their community. The government is not trying to mandate them to do something different from their own set-rules”.
The Commissioner recalled the personal commitments of Governor Otti to the peaceful settlement of the matter and noted that at a point, the governor invited the two contestants and advised them to sit-together and resolve the issues. They met and were unable to resolve their differences. Instead, they went back and fixed different dates for their coronations . Government merely declared “both of you cannot go that way.”
According to the commissioner, “if the Governor has any interest, he would have told his preferred candidate to go ahead to hold coronation”. Prince Nwachukwu further explained that following the situation, he wrote a letter to the Police and the two individuals involved were forced to reconsider their positions, regretting that , “even at that, one of them still went ahead and had his coronation done in the secret.
” Historically, for an Eze Aro to emerge , a contestant must come from any of the families that produce a king. Ironically, there are two families in contention in this instance. Once the king- makers screen those who have presented themselves, whoever they choose, is presented to the ‘Eze Ibom Isii’ to be crowned, Eze-Aro. The duty of the Eze Ibom Isii is to do the crowning ,his duty is not to choose.
“But, in this case, the selection committee finished its duty by selecting one candidate, who was not the choice of the Eze Ibom Isii to crown.
” So at the time that the Eze Ibom Isii chose the candidate as against the people whose traditional authority was to produce a candidate, they raised alarm and wrote a petition to the Government.”
As the commissioner put it, “It was at that point when the petition was written that the government told the Eze Ibom Isii to suspend what he was doing and go back to the process and follow the procedure as established by the tradition of his people. He flouted this directive . It was when the Eze Ibom Isii failed to rescind his decision that he was suspended by government according to the law. Based on his refusal to rescind his decision and to settle allegations that were being created in Arochukwu, Abia state government appointed an Administrative panel of inquiry to look into the matter. The panel has since concluded its assignment and submitted its report to the government. Government’s White Paper on that Report will be issued soon”.
According to sources, Mazi Kanu Idei was said to have been “duly crowned the king of Arochukwu Kingdom” by the Ibom Isii kings-makers last November but his kingship is being challenged by Pastor Eberechukwu Orji, whose supporters regard as the Eze Aro designate.
However, while the purported crowning of Mazi Kanu Idei is yet to be recognized by the Abia State government, the police on Friday, January 5, 2024 arrested and clamped him into detention for allegedly parading himself as Eze Aro IX.
Following the development, Kanu Idei was arraigned in an Umuahia Magistrate Court.. Accoding to prosecution Kanu Idei was arraigned on three count charges bothering on impersonation, false representation and engaging in conducts likely to cause breach of peace in Arochukwu kingdom.
In the charge No. U/03C/2024: Commissioner of Police Vs Mazi Godwin Kanu Idei, read before Chief Magistrate Onwutuebe Madu, the prosecutor, C.C Nwaobilor, Esq outlined the offences allegedly committed by the monarch.
In the first count, Mazi Idei was alleged to have on January 1, 2024 at Oror village in Arochukwu “conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: personation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace”.
The alleged offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under Section 516A(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 80, Vol 3 Laws of Abia State of Nigeria 2005.
In count two, the defendant was accused of breaching Section 484 of the Criminal Code of Abia by “falsely representing himself as Eze Arochukwu Kingdom with intent to defraud members of the public”.
The third count has to do with Mazi Kanu Idei’s new year message titled “New year speech by Eze Aro, Mazi Godwin Kanu Idei and appreciation to all Umu Aro Okeigbo and Arochukwu Kingdom Worldwide”.
According to the charge, the online publication made by Mazi Kanu Idei where he presented himself as the Eze Aro IX of Arochukwu Kingdom was likely to incite the people of Arochukwu Kingdom into breakdown of law and order”.
This alleged offence was deemed to be punishable under Section 249(d) of the aforementioned Abia State Criminal Code.
After the charges were read, Mazi Kanu Idei was granted bail on self recognition on the sum of N100,000 with two sureties on like sum, while Chief Magistrate Madu adjourned the case to February 2, 2024.
Speaking with journalists after the court proceedings, the defence counsel, Jude Nwaokoro, said that the bail granted his client was a signified “democracy in action”.
Headlines
Gov Otti promises support as first private university in Umuahia begins operation
Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State Governor, has expressed government’s willingness to support promoters of private tertiary institutions, where necessary, to succeed.
Governor Otti spoke on Tuesday when he was presented with the certificate of Provisional License given to Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, by the Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Gabriel O.C. Okenwa.
The Governor commended Prof. Okenwa and his team for a great feat, and expressed optimism that the University will do great things in the educational sector in Abia and Nigeria in general.
Prof Okenwa, while presenting the certificate to Governor Otti, said Lux Mundi University is the first private University to get approval to operate in Umuahia, the State capital, by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
Okenwa paid homage to the Governor, describing him as his mentor and leader of over two decades, having worked under him in the banking industry. He commended Governor Otti for the significant strides he had recorded just few months in office, adding that with Otti at the helm of Affairs, Abia State is in safe hands and on the path to true greatness.
The Pro-Chancellor expressed delight that the Lux Mundi University came at a time when Dr. Otti is the Governor of Abia, saying that Abians now have opportunity to enjoy world-class tertiary education at home.
“By the grace of God, we are here to present and show the Governor the Certificate of Approval by the National Universities Commission, giving the university the Provisional License to start operating as a private university in Nigeria.
“We are excited that Abians have the Opportunity, especially those in and around Umuahia, and in fact, Nigerians as a whole, to have a world-class university that is affiliated with some top foreign universities, to give them the best they wish to have,” Prof. Okenwa said.
According to the chief promoter, Lux Mundi University is not going to be all about theory but will put emphasis on skills acquisition.
“It’s going to do a lot with skill acquisition. It is going to do a lot with our students being hands-on on professional and technical aspects of their studies, to the extent that by the time they finish their studies, they will now be employers of labour, not even seeking for white collar jobs, and they can also, based on our affiliations, easily go abroad and work and school and also interact because we are going to have a lot of collaboration with our foreign partners,” he said.
The Pro-Chancellor informed that the university has been approved to start off with three faculties – the Faculty of Law; the Faculty of Management Sciences; and the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences – which will be rolling out about 11 programmes. He added that admission is already ongoing as the school is starting this academic year.
Prof. Okenwa was accompanied in the visit by Prof. P. U Mbakwe, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences; and Mrs. Blessing Ibebunjo, Ag. Registrar.
