Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s team, the Flamingos, have beaten Germany to win the bronze medal at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Nigerian girls defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties, after throwing away a three-goal lead in regulation time.

The Flamingoes went three goals up before the hour mark, but the Germans to draw level to send the game into penalties.

Nigeria came out victorious in the penalty shootout 3-2.

Details later…