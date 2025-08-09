Dangote Refinery dismisses shutdown rumours, maintains PMS gantry price at N850

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has debunked widespread speculation of an operational shutdown, assuring Nigerians and market stakeholders that it remains fully functional and committed to steady fuel supply.

In a statement issued by its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, the refinery described the shutdown claims as “false and misleading,” stressing that there has been no suspension of truck loading or disruption in production.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is fully operational. There has been no shutdown, nor any suspension of truck loading activities,” Chiejina said.

Addressing concerns over the recent sale of Residual Catalytic Oil (RCO), the management explained that such transactions are routine and often involve large parcel sales, hence the recent fuel oil tender.

The refinery disclosed that it consistently supplies more than 40 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and significant volumes of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) daily — a delivery pattern that has remained unaffected by market rumours.

“As the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery, we employ advanced predictive and preventive maintenance to ensure uninterrupted operations. Routine maintenance does not affect our fuel supply,” the statement noted.

Reacting to fears of potential shortages or price hikes, Dangote Refinery threw down a challenge to sceptics:

“For those anticipating a bullish market based on falsehoods, we invite you to place immediate orders for up to 40 million litres of PMS daily and 15 million litres of AGO daily for the next 90 days.”

Reaffirming its N850 gantry price for PMS, the refinery accused “unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements” of peddling misinformation to undermine Nigeria’s energy independence and pave the way for the importation of substandard fuels under the guise of domestic supply gaps.

The management urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours and remain assured of its commitment to transparency, stability, and the nation’s energy security.