Adebayo Obajemu

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier bank is set to reward customers for Verve Card usage in its Free Fuel Promotion.

The Free Fuel promo in collaboration with Verve International and Oando Plc. started on Monday, 6 July 2020 and will end on Friday, 24 July 2020 between 6 am and 6 pm.

In the promo, for a minimum of N3,000 fuel purchase, FirstBank Verve Cardholders will receive 5 extra litres of fuel for FREE instantly at selected Oando Fuel Stations across Lagos every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Oando fuel stations where the promo will run are Abijo (Lekki Stillwaters), Fola-Agoro, Maryland, Agege-Bypass, Lakowe, Lawanson, Ojodu- Berger, Alapere, Shiro Road (Fadeyi Ikorodu Rd.), Awolowo Rd (by Fire Service), Marina, and Tradefair stations.

Verve card is a secure debit card that allows the cardholder to conveniently meet day to day financial needs such as payment for goods and services, airtime recharge, bill payments, funds transfer.