Connect with us

Business

FirstBank elevates online experience with its revamped e-channel
Advertisement

Business

Cardoso says ‘CBN is Serious About Fair, Efficient Markets’

Business

Abia approves N2.6bn counterpart funding to facilitate execution of World Bank project

Business

Gov Mbah commends FG for disbursement of N150k grant to MSMEs in Enugu

Business

Cost of healthy diet increases by 28% – NBS

Business

Zenith Bank tenders apology to customers for service disruptions

Business

Gov. Adeleke approves N3.3bn for Osun  pensioners 

Business

Tinubu submits four tax reform bills to NASS

Business

Oil production: Nigeria accepts 1.5mbpd OPEC quota

Business

SEC, NGX Group, JSE partner on governance, market development and sustainability

Business

FirstBank elevates online experience with its revamped e-channel

Published

8 hours ago

on

FirstBank elevates online experience with its revamped e-channel

FirstBank of Nigeria has announced the full restoration of services on Firstmobile, its mobile banking platform, following a downtime earlier this week, which occurred following a recent upgrade of the mobile banking application.

Firstmobile, according to a statement, is now up and running as the Bank remains committed to delivering seamless and innovative financial services to enhance the digital banking experience of our customers, irrespective of where they may be across the globe.

 

However, customers who still experience challenges in accessing or using their Firstmobile app are encouraged to contact our dedicated customer service team, FirstContact, via any of the means below:

 

On phone: 070 FIRSTCONTACT (0700 34778 2668228) 02014485500, 07080625000, 08070194190

 

Email: [email protected] [email protected]

 

Advertisement

In addition to Firstmobile, customers can continue to enjoy convenient access to a wide range of banking services via our other channels, including:

 

FirstOnline – our online banking platform

Firstmonie Wallet

Firstmonie (Agent Banking)

FirstBank ATMs across the country

FirstBank Cards (Debit and Credit)

*894# (USSD Banking)

 

Advertisement

“We are committed to ensuring that all customers return to enjoying a seamless banking experience on Firstmobile as we understand the essential role and value You place on Firstmobile, your favourite digital banking application. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused during this service disruption,” the bank added.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *