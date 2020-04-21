Adebayo Obajemu

First Bank of Nigeria, following the COVID-19 lock down, announced to move one million children to e-learning which is implemented with a number of renowned organisations that have come on board from within and outside the continent.

The partners include IBM, which is providing opportunities for the acquisition of digital skills, including Coding, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science & Analytics, which would promote opportunities to learn skills of the future. These measures are taken in identifying with the roles of children at securing the future of any country.

The Lagos State Government and Roducate e-learning initiative – sponsored by First Bank – had kicked off. The initiative includes the government accredited curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary schools designed to ensure children are adequately guided and engaged through their learning experience.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank Nigeria Limited in a statement said “In keeping with who we are at First Bank, our commitment to self-development and continuous improvement is never far from our thinking.

‘’With these measures, we are delighted to support our customers because you all have empowered us to do so by choosing to bank with us. This is indeed a time to double efforts and explore opportunities to ease the impact of the extension on you’’.

‘’Once again, we appreciate our customers for the giant strides achieved on our alternative channels, as we assure you of our commitment to continue to work tirelessly to provide essential banking services across these channels.

‘’The transaction volumes is a positive testimony to the resilience of our staff and your bank to keep things going as COVID 19 will neither defeat nor slow us down. We remain fully persuaded that together we will overcome this too.”

“Our experience over 126 years tells us the solutions lie within us, more than ever as we uphold our promise to you to be here for you and put You First always.